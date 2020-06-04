The NBA's 22-team restart plan

The NBA plans to send 22 teams to Disney World — the top 13 from the West and the top nine from the East — for an eight-game regular season beginning on July 31, followed by a postseason, per multiple reports.

Traditional playoffs: Top eight from each conference, four rounds, etc.

Top eight from each conference, four rounds, etc. Play-in tournament: If the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 spot, a play-in tournament will be held between the two teams.

What they're saying: A 22-team format that includes regular-season games is "worth several hundred million dollars more in revenue than the 16-team straight-to-playoffs plan," league sources told ESPN.

What's next: Commissioner Adam Silver will reportedly propose the 22-team plan at the NBA's board of governors meeting Thursday. If approved, it would then have to get the green light from the players' association.

Go deeper: How Disney World could host the NBA