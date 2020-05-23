1 hour ago - Sports

NBA in early talks to restart season in July

The 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA is in early discussions to restart its season in late July at Disney's ESPN sports complex in Florida, the league announced Saturday.

Driving the news: The NBA suspended all games in mid-March after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, and has since cut players' paychecks.

Details: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex would act as an NBA campus for practices, games and housing under the planned reopening, NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement.

What they're saying: "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,271,047 — Total deaths: 340,196 — Total recoveries — 2,087,336Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,613,476 — Total deaths: 96,662 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
