The NBA is in early discussions to restart its season in late July at Disney's ESPN sports complex in Florida, the league announced Saturday.

Driving the news: The NBA suspended all games in mid-March after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, and has since cut players' paychecks.

Details: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex would act as an NBA campus for practices, games and housing under the planned reopening, NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement.

The NBA players' union must co-sign any initiative for games to begin, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.

Go deeper: NBA cuts players' pay as coronavirus keeps live sports in limbo