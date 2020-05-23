NBA in early talks to restart season in July
The 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The NBA is in early discussions to restart its season in late July at Disney's ESPN sports complex in Florida, the league announced Saturday.
Driving the news: The NBA suspended all games in mid-March after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, and has since cut players' paychecks.
Details: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex would act as an NBA campus for practices, games and housing under the planned reopening, NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement.
- The NBA players' union must co-sign any initiative for games to begin, the New York Times reports.
What they're saying: "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.
