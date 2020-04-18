2 hours ago - Sports

NBA cuts players' pay as coronavirus keeps live sports in limbo

Rashaan Ayesh

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps the sports world in limbo, the NBA announced it reached a deal to cut players' paychecks with their union, the National Basketball Players Association.

Why it matters: The athletes will see their checks reduced by 25% starting May 15, ESPN reports. The pay cut is a "clear sign" that at least some of the 259 remaining regular-season games canceled due to the coronavirus will not be rescheduled, AP writes.

  • The withheld money could be returned to players if the season restarts, but team owners have the ability to retain some of the withheld wages if the games remain canceled, The Washington Post notes.

The state of play: The average NBA team was able to play 65 of 82 games this season, WaPo reports.

  • The league's salary cap was set at a record $109.1 million per team for the season, the Post adds.

What's next: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't specify when the league would start playing games.

  • “There’s too much unknown to set a timeline. There is no appetite [among owners] to compromise the well-being of our players. In terms of priorities, you begin with safety. We’re not at a point yet where we have a clear protocol and a path forward where we feel like we can sit down with the players and say we can resume the season. Human life trumps anything else you could possibly be talking about,” Silver said on a conference call after the NBA's annual Board of Governors meeting, per the Post.

Kendall Baker

Jalen Green is skipping college for the NBA's G League

Jalen Green (R) during a game. Photo: John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Green, a consensus top-three recruit in the class of 2020 and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is skipping college and taking his talents to the G League.

Driving the news: Green will be the centerpiece of a new one-year developmental program designed to prepare young players for life in the NBA, per multiple reports.

Kendall Baker

WNBA draft preview: Sabrina Ionescu is coming to Brooklyn

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

If — when — she's taken with the No. 1 pick in tonight's WNBA draft, Sabrina Ionescu will become the face of a rebuilding project in America's biggest market, a role she's uniquely suited to play.

The player: Ionescu finished her Oregon career with 26 triple-doubles, more than twice as many as anyone else, male or female. She's the only player in NCAA history to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Ursula Perano

Boeing to restart production in Washington facility with 27,000 workers

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Boeing is set to restart commercial airplane production in its Washington state facility with the majority of the location's 27,000 employees returning by the end of next week, per the New York Times.

The big picture: President Trump is encouraging regions with steadily declining COVID-19 cases to begin reopening non-essential businesses by May 1 or earlier. Boeing's announcement is the first major attempt by a corporation to resume pre-coronavirus operations.

