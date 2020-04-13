51 mins ago - Health

Navy sailor who was aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

The USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A Navy sailor who had been assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday of complications from coronavirus, the Navy announced.

The big picture: The ship's former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was removed from his post after a letter he wrote pleading for more resources for sickened crew members was leaked. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned last week amid criticism for his response to the ship's outbreak and Crozier's ousting.

Details: The sailor who died tested positive on March 30 and was placed in an isolation house at the Navy's base in Guam with four others from the ship.

  • He was found unconscious Thursday and admitted to an intensive care unit.
  • His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu

Acting Navy secretary resigns over handling of virus-infected ship

Thomas Modly. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday after apologizing for comments he made about Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed when a letter he wrote pleading with the Navy to address the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt was leaked to the press. The resignation was first reported by Politico.

Why it matters: The controversy over Crozier's removal was exacerbated after audio leaked of Modly's address to the crew, in which he said Crozier was either "too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this." After initially backing Modly's decision, President Trump said at a briefing Monday that he would "get involved."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Acting Navy head apologizes for calling fired captain "stupid"

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly testifies on Capitol Hill in December. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly apologized Monday for calling Capt. Brett Crozier, the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, "too naive or too stupid" over his letter pleading for help following a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

The big picture: His apology came after President Trump told a news briefing earlier Monday he would "get involved" following a leak of Modly's remarks, obtained by CNN, to the ship's crew on Crozier — who has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Pelosi calls for removal of acting Navy secretary

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for the firing or resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, following his decision to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week.

Why it matters: Pelosi said Modly "showed a serious lack of the sound judgment and strong leadership" in firing Crozier, who wrote a letter pleading for help in battling a coronavirus outbreak onboard the ship. The letter was leaked to the press, leading to Crozier's ouster.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy