Navy sailor who was aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus

A Navy sailor who had been assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday of complications from coronavirus, the Navy announced.

The big picture: The ship's former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was removed from his post after a letter he wrote pleading for more resources for sickened crew members was leaked. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned last week amid criticism for his response to the ship's outbreak and Crozier's ousting.

Crozier himself later tested positive for coronavirus.

Details: The sailor who died tested positive on March 30 and was placed in an isolation house at the Navy's base in Guam with four others from the ship.