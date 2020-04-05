27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Navy Capt. Brett E. Crozier has tested positive for coronavirus just days after losing command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, the New York Times reports, citing two of his Naval Academy classmates.

Why it matters: The ship has seen more than 100 cases of coronavirus on board, and all sailors remaining on the ship must test negative for the disease before being evacuated.

  • The captain's letter — in which he pleaded for more resources and space to quarantine crew members offshore — was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle last week.
  • He was subsequently relieved of duty.

What they're saying:

  • Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has argued that Crozier evaded the chain of command and "at no time relayed" the urgency that he wrote in his letter. Modly said Crozier "allowed the complexity of his challenge with the COVID breakout on the ship to overwhelm his ability to act professionally, when acting professionally was what was needed most at the time."
  • Joe Biden tweeted Friday: "Captain Crozier was faithful to his duty—both to his sailors and his country. Navy leadership sent a chilling message about speaking truth to power. The poor judgment here belongs to the Trump Admin, not a courageous officer trying to protect his sailors."

What's next: "A group of Democratic senators asked the office of the Department of Defense Inspector General on Friday to investigate the U.S. Navy's response to the coronavirus outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and the firing of its captain," Axios' Marisa Fernandez reported on Friday.

Marisa Fernandez

Senators call for investigation into firing of Navy captain

A general view shows the flight deck on board the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images

A group of Democratic senators asked the office of the Department of Defense Inspector General on Friday to investigate the U.S. Navy's response to the coronavirus outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and the firing of its captain.

Why it matters: The Pentagon's decision to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier of the nuclear aircraft carrier on Thursday sparked criticism from politicians and others. Later, videos were posted of his crew cheering him on as he was leaving his post.

Marisa Fernandez

Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus

Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly relieved the captain of nuclear aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after he sent a letter to officials pleading for help when members of his crew contracted the coronavirus.

The big picture: Capt. Brett Crozier's four-page letter was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this week, quickly garnering national attention after Crozier pleaded for more resources and space to quarantine crew members offshore.

Marisa Fernandez

Aircraft carrier captain pleads for help after crew infected with coronavirus

U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

The captain of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam asked the U.S. Navy for more resources after nearly 100 members of his crew became infected with the coronavirus, saying, "[t]he spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," per a letter obtained and confirmed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The big picture: In the letter sent to senior Navy officials, Capt. Brett Crozier noted that with "inherent limitations of space" on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, it was nearly impossible to social distance with a crew of more 4,000 and follow quarantine guidelines to stay docked for 14 days.

