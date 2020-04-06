53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Acting Navy head called fired aircraft carrier captain "stupid" in address to crew

Fadel Allassan

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Monday that its ousted commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was "too naive or too stupid" to not realize that his letter pleading for help in battling a coronavirus outbreak onboard would be leaked to the press, according to a copy of his remarks obtained by CNN.

The big picture: Modly also floated the possibility that Crozier, who has since been diagnosed with coronavirus himself, leaked the letter deliberately. He called the act a "betrayal of trust, with me, with his chain of command."

  • 173 of the ship's crew members have now tested positive for the coronavirus, and 61% have been tested, per CNN. 2,000 have been evacuated and moved to shore.

What he said: "If he didn't think, in my opinion, that this information wasn't going to get out to the public, in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either ... too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did this on purpose," Modly said in the speech, which was aired over the ship's public address system.

  • "It was a betrayal. And I can tell you one other thing: because he did that he put it in the public's forum and it is now a big controversy in Washington, D.C."

In multiple television interviews Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Modly's decision to oust Crozier:

  • “It was based on his view that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain, based on his actions. It was supported by Navy leadership,” Esper said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.

Go deeper: Task & Purpose obtained audio of a portion of Modly's speech.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus

Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly relieved the captain of nuclear aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after he sent a letter to officials pleading for help when members of his crew contracted the coronavirus.

The big picture: Capt. Brett Crozier's four-page letter was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this week, quickly garnering national attention after Crozier pleaded for more resources and space to quarantine crew members offshore.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Health
Ursula Perano

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Navy Capt. Brett E. Crozier has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after losing command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, the New York Times reports, citing two of his Naval Academy classmates.

Why it matters: The ship has seen more than 100 cases of coronavirus on board, and all sailors remaining on the ship must test negative for the disease before being evacuated.

Go deeperArrowApr 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Aircraft carrier infected with coronavirus to remove 2,700 members

U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said at a Pentagon news conference Wednesday that the nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam will move 2,700 members offshore, as more crew members test positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: In a rare plea to the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier asked Monday that the crew be quarantined off the ship due to lack of space and concerns of rapid infection.

Go deeperArrowApr 1, 2020 - Health