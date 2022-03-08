NATO chief: Russian forces may be targeting evacuating civilians in Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russia's armed forces may be targeting civilians in Ukraine.

What he's saying: "There are very credible reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime, and it is totally unacceptable," Stoltenberg said.

"We need real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected."

By the numbers: The United Nations on Sunday said there have been at least 1,100 civilian casualties since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Between the lines: Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO should not be involved in the conflict with Ukraine, adding that there would be more "human suffering and more civilians killed."

Last month, Stoltenberg announced that NATO is deploying its Response Force for the first time to countries in Eastern Europe in case the conflict expands beyond Ukraine.

