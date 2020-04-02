Grand Canyon closes after resident tests positive for coronavirus

The Grand Canyon National Park has closed following a request from health officials, the National Park Service said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: A resident in the park's South Rim complex tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tuesday, per azcentral.com. The NPS told the Washington Post seven of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 100 of its sites have shut but 300 others remain open, WashPost notes. Some employees will get environmental hazard pay, the outlet reports. The Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are among the sites to have closed, per the NPS.

