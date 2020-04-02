42 mins ago - Health

Grand Canyon closes after resident tests positive for coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

The Grand Canyon National Park has closed following a request from health officials, the National Park Service said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: A resident in the park's South Rim complex tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tuesday, per azcentral.com. The NPS told the Washington Post seven of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 100 of its sites have shut but 300 others remain open, WashPost notes. Some employees will get environmental hazard pay, the outlet reports. The Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are among the sites to have closed, per the NPS.

Fadel Allassan

National Park Service suspends entrance fees at parks

The National Park Service will temporarily suspend entrance fees at all parks that remain open during the coronavirus crisis, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Wednesday.

What he's saying: National parks across the country will help "to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing," Bernhardt said in a press release.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Cases to hit 1 million within days, WHO warns

Novel coronavirus infections are nearing the 1 million mark after a "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases surged past 937,000 and the global death toll exceeded 47,000 by early Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. Italy has reported more than 13,000 deaths.

Rashaan Ayesh

Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

