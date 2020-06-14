1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sending in National Guard for D.C. protests cost taxpayers $21 million

National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's move to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C. to respond to the protests that erupted after the killing of George Floyd cost taxpayers about $21 million, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Why it matters: The National Guard's deployment to D.C. was one of the costliest compared to the other states that chose to deploy troops during the protests, according to the Daily Beast. Trump's threats to send active-duty military troops to cities that could not bring the protests under control was met with harsh criticism from current and former military officials.

The big picture: Guardsmen were sent to the nation's capital from 12 states “to support the D.C. civil unrest operations," a National Guard spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The total estimate does not include costs for air travel or for the other various federal law enforcement units that were dispatched.

  • About $18.2 million went to pay the guardsmen and about $2.9 million went to operations and management such as housing and transportation.
  • California spent about $25 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Minnesota spent about $12.7 million in total to deploy guard troops, the Star Tribune reports.

Go deeper: Members of D.C. National Guard test positive for coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 7,824,985— Total deaths: 430,694 — Total recoveries — 3,729,054Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,077,888 — Total deaths: 115,458 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHO.
  5. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims no one promised to release names of businesses that received PPP loans.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott: Ending qualified immunity is a "poison pill" for Republicans

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that ending qualified immunity for police officers is "off the table" for Republicans, and that "any poison pill in legislation means we get nothing done." 

Why it matters: Ending “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that makes it all but impossible to successfully sue police officers, is one of several policy proposals that has gained traction on the left.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta officer fired, chief resigns, Wendy's torched after fatal shooting

Flames engulf Wendy's. Photo: Brynn Anderson/AP

A white Atlanta police officer was fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks, 27, an African American father, following a seconds-long chase in a Wendy’s parking late Friday night, prompting the police chief's quick resignation.

The context, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "The shooting further inflamed tensions over police use of force and racial injustice." The death was the 48th officer-involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate this year, per the AJC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow