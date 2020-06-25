27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard activated in D.C. and Wisconsin after statues targeted

Steel fences with concrete bases outside the White House on Wednesday after a failed attempt to topple a statue of the late President Andrew Jackson at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The National Guard was activated on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin in response to anti-racism protesters' attempts to topple statues.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) took the action after unrest in Madison on Tuesday night saw demonstrators pull down two statues and hurl a "Molotov cocktail into a government building" in a bid to enter the state Capitol, per AP. State Sen. Tim Carpenter said he was assaulted by protesters as he filmed the unrest.

  • One of the statues toppled in Madison was of Col. Hans Christian Heg, "an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery during the Civil War," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes.
  • In Washington, D.C., officials said the Army deployed some 400 unarmed National Guard members to "prevent any defacing or destruction," the Washington Post reports. The move comes after protesters tried to tear down a statue outside the White House of Andrew Jackson, the seventh U.S. president who enslaved dozens of black people, on Monday evening.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 9,394,558 — Total deaths: 481,078 — Total recoveries — 4,716,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 2,378,648 — Total deaths: 121,932 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. States: West Virginia governor pushed out top health official after questioning coronavirus data Houston hospitals near capacityN.C. governor issues statewide order on face coverings.
  4. 2020: DNC outlines coronavirus-adjusted plans for August convention.
  5. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  6. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  7. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏰 thing: Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening.
Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
