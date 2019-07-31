Washington National Cathedral's leaders criticized President Trump Tuesday for using "dangers" and "violent dehumanizing words" to attack minority lawmakers and the city of Baltimore — warning, "Violent words lead to violent actions."
"[T]hey are a clarion call, and give cover, to white supremacists who consider people of color a sub-human 'infestation' in America. They serve as a call to action from those people to keep America great by ridding it of such infestation."— Statement by Washington National Cathedral leaders