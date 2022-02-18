Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

National Archives recovers classified documents from Trump

Erin Doherty

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The National Archives on Friday confirmed that it found classified information in the boxes of documents that former President Trump took to Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: The agency told Congress in a letter that it found documents marked as "classified national security information" in the 15 boxes recovered from Trump's home.

  • "Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice," David Ferriero, the Archivist of the U.S., wrote in a letter to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight Committee
  • The Archives said that "certain social media records" were not captured and preserved by the Trump administration.
  • "NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts," per the letter.

The big picture: The letter comes as questions mount over whether Trump could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime over how he handled presidential records.

  • Last month, Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing them over to the Archives.
  • Archives officials suspected that the former president may have violated laws regarding his handling of official documents, including classified ones, and asked the Justice Department to probe the former president.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
55 mins ago - World

White House believes Russia is behind cyberattacks in Ukraine

General view of the port from a park on February 18, 2022 in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The U.S. believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks in Ukraine, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede or be coordinated in tandem with a military invasion. The targeting of Ukraine's defense ministry and several banks marked the largest denial-of-service attack in the country's history, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Go deeper
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Canadian police arrest over 20 people in trucker protests

Police and a tow truck begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022

Ottawa police announced Friday it has arrested 21 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests, and has towed 21 vehicles.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Go deeper
Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Not just the coasts and Southwest — Latinos are everywhere

Expand chart
Reproduced from Pew Research

The Houston area had the biggest bump in Latino residents while the rate of Latino population grew fastest in three North Dakota counties, according to a new study.

Why it matters: The Pew Research Center analysis shows where the U.S. Latino population was booming and shifting as it reached 62.1 million in 2020 — 18.7% of the total U.S. population.

Go deeper