1 hour ago - Sports

Naomi Osaka explains message behind mask names after U.S. Open title win

Japan's Naomi Osaka walks on court before her women's singles final match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka spoke Saturday after winning the U.S. Open title of the significance of wearing seven different masks honoring the names of Black victims of racial injustice.

Details: Osaka was asked after beating Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final to clinch her third Grand Slam singles title about the message she wanted to send with the masks protest. Osaka replied, "What was the message you got is more the question. I feel like the point was to make people start talking." She noted at the contest's start "it's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names" of Black victims of violence.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 28,606,736 — Total deaths: 917,417 — Total recoveries: 19,288,985Map8 p.m.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 6,479,157 — Total deaths: 193,539 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

West Coast fires kill more than two dozen as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

A burned vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed in the North Complex fire in Berry Creek, California. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The known death toll from fires raging along the West Coast climbed to more than two dozen on Saturday, per AP, as officials in Oregon warned of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: At least six deaths were reported in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state, but the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The plunge in highly skilled work visas

Data: U.S. State Department via Migration Policy Institute: Note: Including E1, E2, H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, O-1, O-2, O-3, TN and TD visas; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus has slammed the door on highly skilled foreign workers — amping up President Trump's push to limit American-based companies' hiring of foreigners.

Why it matters: The restrictions and bottlenecks may outlast the pandemic, especially if Trump wins reelection. Economists warn that could slow the U.S. recovery and reduce competitiveness.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow