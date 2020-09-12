Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka spoke Saturday after winning the U.S. Open title of the significance of wearing seven different masks honoring the names of Black victims of racial injustice.

Details: Osaka was asked after beating Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final to clinch her third Grand Slam singles title about the message she wanted to send with the masks protest. Osaka replied, "What was the message you got is more the question. I feel like the point was to make people start talking." She noted at the contest's start "it's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names" of Black victims of violence.