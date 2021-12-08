Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.

Details: Pelosi blamed Trump and those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the trauma many Hill staffers now associate with going to work.

Context: Pelosi's comments came in response to a question about a statement signed Tuesday by nearly 400 congressional staffers, calling on leadership to act in light of Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) anti-Muslim remarks which they said "puts our safety at risk."

What she's saying: "I'll never forgive [Trump] and his lackeys and his bullies that he sent to the Capitol for the trauma that ...was exerted on our staff," Pelosi said at the press conference.