Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.

Details: Pelosi blamed Trump and those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the trauma many Hill staffers now associate with going to work.

Context: Pelosi's comments came in response to a question about a statement signed Tuesday by nearly 400 congressional staffers, calling on leadership to act in light of Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) anti-Muslim remarks which they said "puts our safety at risk."

What she's saying: "I'll never forgive [Trump] and his lackeys and his bullies that he sent to the Capitol for the trauma that ...was exerted on our staff," Pelosi said at the press conference.

  • "The way it traumatized them, it was frightening. That's something that you cannot just say well, we'll do legislation to make sure this or that doesn't happen again. You cannot erase that," Pelosi added.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives to file resolution to strip Boebert's committee seats

Rep. Lauren Boebert walking through the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House progressives are planning to introduce a resolution on Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The move, which was first reported by the Washington Post, comes as progressives — anxious to see the right-wing firebrand face retribution for her recent comments — have grown frustrated by Democratic leadership's inaction on the issue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Former D.C. Guard alleges Army generals lied about Jan. 6 response

The D.C. National Guard and Capitol Police keep a group of pro-Trump demonstrators away from the Capitol following the insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that two U.S. Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday.

The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Women politicians are under siege

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Stefani Reynolds, and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Women in Congress feel besieged and singled-out amid surging threats against lawmakers at all levels, with some frustrated more hasn't been done to halt the trend.

Why it matters: As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation. Collectively, it's discouraged women from running for office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow