House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of racism again on Saturday, after he described Rep. Elijah Cummings' congressional district as "the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

The big picture: This is the second time this month that Trump has publicly attacked a black member of Congress. He told Rep. Ilhan Omar and 3 other congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries earlier this month, which his rally-going supporters echoed in chants last week.