The big picture: This is a chance for Pelosi to shape the conversation.

Until now, mostly House Intel Chair Schiff — followed by House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler — has dominated the stage, and soon it will be in the Senate's hands.

Coming tonight: Pelosi has a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET.

Between the lines: In her formal statement, Pelosi used simple declarative sentences to convey the idea there is no alternative:

"The facts are uncontested.”

"Our democracy is what is at stake.”

"The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

She was a bit more colorful in the press conference that followed:

Pelosi's reply to a reporter trying to bait her into saying she hates Trump: “Don’t mess with me.”

The bottom line: In both cases, Pelosi was clear. For Democrats, she's the boss.

