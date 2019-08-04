Pelosi says GOP Senate must end "outrageous obstruction" on gun legislation

Following a pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left a total of 29 dead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) wrote in a statement Sunday that "the Republican Senate must stop their outrageous obstruction" on gun violence legislation.

Why it matters: The Democratic-controlled House has passed two gun control measures this year that would strengthen background checks — the first gun control bills that Congress has considered in nearly 25 years. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) has refused to bring either to the Senate floor. Congress is currently on August recess, but a number of lawmakers have called for an emergency session to consider gun control legislation.