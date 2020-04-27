House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC Monday that minimum guaranteed income is "worthy of attention" as a policy measure to help Americans deal with the economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Pelosi's comments come as Congress is considering what to include in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has pitched the idea of giving $2,000 to every American for the duration of the crisis, calling it a necessity to ensure that citizens know "that they can feed their families."