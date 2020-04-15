Andrew Yang, the founder of Humanity Forward and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, brushed off the cost concerns of an expanded coronavirus stimulus package for all Americans, calling the situation a "$21 trillion fire" during an Axios virtual event Wednesday.

The state of play: Yang reiterated his call for a $2,000-per-month stimulus — far more than the one-time $1,200 payment included in the last stimulus package — for every American for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, saying that the country needs to "make very dramatic moves to allow millions of Americans to have, frankly, the knowledge that they can feed their families in the days to come."