Andrew Yang, the founder of Humanity Forward and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, brushed off the cost concerns of an expanded coronavirus stimulus package for all Americans, calling the situation a "$21 trillion fire" during an Axios virtual event Wednesday.

The state of play: Yang reiterated his call for a $2,000-per-month stimulus — far more than the one-time $1,200 payment included in the last stimulus package — for every American for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, saying that the country needs to "make very dramatic moves to allow millions of Americans to have, frankly, the knowledge that they can feed their families in the days to come."

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 609,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and almost 50,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: More than 26,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday 778 more people had died in New York, a number that was "basically flat at a devastating level." Over 10,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to the virus.

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

