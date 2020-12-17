Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Nancy Pelosi's Interior play

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nancy Pelosi's public endorsement of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary alleviates pressure on the House speaker from Native American groups — and throws it right back on Biden to put the New Mexico Democrat in his Cabinet.

Why it matters: The president-elect has been casting about to find an Interior secretary he both desires and adds diversity to a Cabinet he's pledged will resemble the American people. The Democrats' fear about losing their slim majority in the House had given him a reason not to pick Haaland, despite her wide tribal backing.

The big picture: Biden has already made history with his Cabinet picks by nominating the first openly gay American (Pete Buttigieg), the first female Treasury secretary (Janet Yellen) and the first Black secretary of Defense (Lloyd Austin).

  • If Biden does settle on Haaland, she would be the first Native American to join the Cabinet. She would also be his point person in tribal negotiations. Native Americans are celebrating their large turnout of Biden's behalf.
  • The Department of the Interior oversees millions of acres of land, including Native reservations, and would be responsible, in large part, for the country's nearly 2 million Indigenous people.

Go deeper: Some of Haaland’s allies thought Pelosi’s supposed objection to losing any more House members was the last hurdle for Haaland to clear, according to two people familiar with the matter.

  • Pelosi is looking at a four-seat margin when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2021.
  • That number will drop by two with the expected resignations of Reps. Marcia Fudge and Cedric Richmond, both of whom have been tapped to serve in the Biden Administration.
  • Tribal leaders and progressive activists spent most of today engaging with Pelosi’s team, trying to convince her that they could "do this in a way that protects your majority and protects your speakership," one source involved in the discussions told Axios.
  • In New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, which Haaland represents, Democrats have been winning by more than 20 points.

What they are saying: “Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Be smart: Haaland could still vote for Pelosi for speaker and stick around for the first few weeks of the new Congress before she’s confirmed and sworn into the Cabinet.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New Mexicans could test Biden's drilling pledge

Joe Biden. Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

President-elect Biden is considering two New Mexicans to be Interior secretary, which could provide an early test to his promise to end new energy drilling on federal land.

Why it matters: New Mexico is a Democratic state where oil and gas production is crucial to the local economy, and the next Interior secretary — with both retiring Sen. Tom Udall and Rep. Deb Haaland in the running — will be charged with implementing Biden’s proposed ban.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's green team emerges

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The incoming Joe Biden administration just filled in some of the biggest blanks on its energy and climate team, and the decisions say plenty about its approach.

Catch up fast: Obama-era EPA boss Gina McCarthy is slated to be named Biden's White House domestic climate policy adviser to lead a government-wide policy push.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Dec 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Pete Buttigieg to lead Department of Transportation

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to name Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary as early as today, tapping a former rival to help rebuild America's infrastructure, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: By selecting Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for transportation, Biden will be nominating the first openly gay person for a Cabinet position.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow