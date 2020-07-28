Updated 19 mins ago - World

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak found guilty in 1MDB corruption trial

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Malaysi last, December. Photo: Mohd Daud/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven corruption charges Tuesday, in the first of five trials connected to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Why it matters: The case helped lead to his party's 2018 election loss and was considered a "test of Malaysia's rule of law and anti-corruption efforts," per the BBC. The verdict comes days after Goldman Sachs agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement — including $2.5 billion in cash —  in exchange for charges being dropped over its role in raising funds for 1MDB when Najib was PM, Bloomberg notes.

Goldman banker banned from industry amid 1MDB scandal

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 16,409,902 — Total deaths: 652,531 — Total recoveries — 9,530,728Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 4,288,012 — Total deaths: 148,009 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Barr's opening statement attacking Dems and "bogus" Russia probe

Attorney General Bill Barr before addressing a summit in Washington, DC, in Marc. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to accuse House Judiciary Committee Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe when he appears before the panel Tuesday.

Details: In prepared remarks released Monday, Barr states that since he announced his investigation into what he calls "the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit" him by "conjuring up a narrative" that he's simply President Trump's "factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions."

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mayors seek ban on militarized federal agents in cities amid reports more will be sent

Federal police make an arrest as they confront protesters in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Sunday.

Democratic mayors in Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque urged congressional leaders in a letter Monday to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities against such moves.

Driving the news: The Trump administration is looking at deploying more federal agents to Portland, Ore., following unrest during protests over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

