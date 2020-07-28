Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak found guilty in 1MDB corruption trial

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven corruption charges Tuesday, in the first of five trials connected to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Why it matters: The case helped lead to his party's 2018 election loss and was considered a "test of Malaysia's rule of law and anti-corruption efforts," per the BBC. The verdict comes days after Goldman Sachs agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement — including $2.5 billion in cash — in exchange for charges being dropped over its role in raising funds for 1MDB when Najib was PM, Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.