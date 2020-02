Andrea Vella, the former co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Asia, has been banned from the banking industry for life by the Federal Reserve Board.

Why it matters: Goldman Sachs faces billions of dollars in fines for helping facilitate the "heist of the century" in Malaysia. Vella "engaged in unsafe and unsound practices," says the Fed, by failing to properly escalate concerns about Jho Low, the financier who masterminded the scheme and who is now a fugitive.