Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

  • The maximum penalty for the coronavirus violation is three years in prison.
  • Former President Win Myint also faced charges under the same law for having public gatherings amid the pandemic.

The big picture: Protesters have continued to gather across the country to resist the military after it seized power, citing voter fraud in an election that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.

  • A Myanmar military spokesperson said on Tuesday that Suu Kyi was "in good health," Deutsche Welle reports.
  • Suu Kyi is believed to be under house arrest in her home in Naypyitaw.

The U.S. and other countries have called for the Myanmar military to release Suu Kyi, and President Biden last week announced that he would sanction the leaders involved in the coup.

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 15, 2021 - World

Myanmar protesters rally as military deploys armored vehicles in streets

A soldier stands guard next to protesters holding signs during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon on Monday. Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar anti-coup protesters gathered for a 10th day on Monday despite fears of a crackdown after the military deployed armored vehicles in city streets overnight, per the BBC.

The big picture: Additional troops were seen in the capital Yangon as civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's detention was extended for two days, the Guardian notes. She and other officials from her National League for Democracy have been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Go deeper: Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces

Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

How the winter surge changed COVID disparities

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The giant surge of coronavirus cases over the fall and winter hit white Americans disproportionately hard, narrowing the racial disparities in COVID deaths.

Yes, but: When age is factored in, Americans of color still have a significantly higher death rate than white Americans, meaning people of color are dying at younger ages.

