1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Consumers abandon audio streaming during lockdown

Reproduced from eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals

One strange takeaway from the pandemic has been that when forced to stay at home, users are more likely to abandon audio content for video.

The big picture: A lot of audio streaming occurs on daily commutes, where users don't have bandwidth to stare at screens. But commuting, of course, has been put off during the pandemic.

Between the lines: Pure music streaming via platforms like Spotify and Pandora seems to be taking a hit in favor of digital video and music video streaming, per eMarketer.

  • "These downward revisions to our forecasts come off the back of several years of strong growth in digital audio listener numbers for podcasts and music streaming.

Of note: In the beginning of the pandemic, podcast consumption was initially way down, but seems to have stabilized, per Podtrac.

Go deeper: Streaming spikes during coronavirus

Go deeper

Mnuchin, Powell to be grilled by Congress over small business loans

Mnuchin (L) and Powell at the IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings on Oct. 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Small business loan recipients, or at least their lawyers, will be glued to their laptop monitors today, as both Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell testify "in front" of the Senate Banking Committee.

On the grill: Expect lots of questions about PPP, in terms of application, effectiveness, and possible changes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DOJ and Apple reignite dispute over encryption

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The long-simmering debate over encryption has come to a boil once more, as Attorney General Bill Barr again attacked Apple on the issue and a leading Senate encryption critic now has law enforcement looking to get into his own device. 

The big picture: Although they're not viable in all cases, there are a number of ways for law enforcement to get suspects' data. That, however, hasn't stopped pressure on companies like Apple to build backdoors to let law enforcement access encrypted devices.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Technology

Coronavirus shatters electric vehicles' crystal ball

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New analyses about electric vehicles underscore two things: the pandemic is creating unprecedented turmoil for all kinds of energy technologies, and attempts to assess the fallout are more art than science.

Driving the news: A brand new analysis from the research firm BloombergNEF projects that global electric vehicle sales will drop 18% this year, which would end 10 years of growth but represents a smaller decline than their estimated cut to sales of traditional cars.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment