After former Special Counsel Robert Mueller warned during congressional testimony of future election interference, Senate Republicans blocked 2 election security bills and a cybersecurity measure on Wednesday, The Hill reports.

Why it matters: Mueller testified earlier that "many more countries are developing capabilities to replicate" what the Russians did in 2016. "They are doing it as we sit here and they expect to do it during the next campaign," he said. Per New York Magazine, there's concern that if the law's not updated, it could leave the U.S. open to further interference.