Lawyers for House lawmakers have suggested they believe President Trump may have lied to former special counsel Robert Mueller about his knowledge of his campaign's connections to WikiLeaks, according to a court filing obtained by Politico Monday.

The big picture: The filing forms part of the House Judiciary Committee's efforts to obtain Mueller's grand-jury documents, which are currently secret. The House alleges redacted parts of the Mueller report could be detailed by the documents and potentially show that Trump knew of his campaign's contacts with WikiLeaks.