House Judiciary and DOJ agree to timeline for Mueller grand jury petition

The House Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department have jointly proposed a briefing schedule for Democrats' petition to release grand jury materials from the Mueller report, with responses from each party set for Sept. 13 and 30.

Why it matters: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has said the petition to unseal the grand jury materials is part of the committee's investigation into whether to approve articles of impeachment against President Trump. House Democrats have indicated they want to obtain the strongest evidence possible before moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. But the timeline — which wouldn't see oral arguments until at least October — could prove frustrating for lawmakers hoping for a more expedient impeachment process.

