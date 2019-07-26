Democrats seek Mueller's grand jury material, sidestepping impeachment debate

What they're saying: “I would say we are in an impeachment investigation, and as to the results of the investigation, it could lead to articles of impeachment or something else,” House Judiciary member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) said on Friday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif. ) agreed with Raskin, and several junior committee members told reporters the same thing — that this filing essentially launched an "impeachment investigation."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the language in Friday's lawsuit, according to a source familiar with its drafting, the Times reports.

The bottom line: Constitutional and judicial precedent suggest the House can launch impeachment investigations in many ways — and, "There is no formal rule that says the full House must formally authorize an impeachment inquiry for the committee to conduct one," per the Times.

