Democrats seek Mueller's grand jury material, sidestepping impeachment debate

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said at a Friday press briefing that his committee is petitioning for Robert Mueller's grand jury material, including testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.
What it means: Nadler said his committee is “in effect” carrying out an impeachment inquiry, "but stressed that it differs from that because other outcomes are possible," per the Washington Post. Nadler is "attempting to sidestep a debate raging inside his party over whether the House should hold a vote to formally declare that it is opening an impeachment inquiry," the NYT reports.