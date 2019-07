Why it matters: This was one of several moments in back-to-back hearings Wednesday in which Democrats were able to get Mueller to knock down some of President Trump's favorite false claims. In the 24 hours alone leading up to Mueller's testimony, Trump tweeted the phrase "Witch Hunt" 4 times.

Trump's tweets saying "witch hunt" just 24 hours before the hearing.

