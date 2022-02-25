Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: NASA via Getty Images
Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further inflamed Russia's already-damaged relationship with the United States in space and could "destroy" their cooperation on the International Space Station, the director general of Russia's state-run space agency threatened Thursday.
Why it matters: The U.S. and Russia have collaborated in space through the ISS for decades, and it's been one of the relatively stable areas of the two countries' relations.
- U.S. and Russia's relationship in space was already significantly frayed after Moscow's test of an anti-satellite missile in November. NASA said debris from the test threatened the ISS's crew and could go on to damage other satellites.
After the U.S. and several other countries sanctioned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Twitter that those actions could "destroy" coordination with the ISS.
- Certain sanctions announced by President Biden and other world leaders specifically targeted electrical components, and Rogozin said they would directly affect Russia's aerospace industry.
- There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut aboard the station.
What they're saying: Rogozin further threatened that because the station's orbit and location in space are controlled by Russian engines, the end of the ISS partnership could lead to the destruction of the station.
- "If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" he tweeted.
- "There is also the possibility of a 500-ton structure falling on India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, therefore all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?"
NASA said in a statement that it "continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station."
- "The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency’s support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations. The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation," it added.
The big picture: With the ISS retiring within the next decade, NASA risks losing a foothold in space at a time when Earth's orbit is predicted to become more congested and the space industry more competitive as more countries and companies gain access to space.
- NASA has asked private companies to develop new commercial stations that NASA astronauts could visit and perform experiments on, and multiple companies are now vying for the chance to build such spacecraft, Axios' Miriam Kramer reports.
Go deeper: