More than 30 states sue Google, alleging illegal search monopoly

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 38 states and territories sued Google Thursday, accusing the company of a multi-pronged effort to maintain an illegal monopoly.

Why it matters: It's the third antitrust lawsuit against Google in as many months, setting up the company for legal battles on multiple fronts.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, led by Colorado's Democratic attorney general and Nebraska's Republican attorney general, takes aim at a range of Google practices, including:

  • How Google disadvantages rival specialized search companies like Yelp or TripAdvisor by favoring its own results.
  • Using those same tactics to extend its search-related monopolies into emerging technology like smart speakers.

The intrigue: The AGs ask the court to halt the conduct by taking measures up to and including breaking up the company by forcing it to split off certain segments.

What they're saying: “Our economy is more concentrated than ever, and consumers are squeezed when they are deprived of choices in valued products and services," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sad in a statement.

  • "Google’s anticompetitive actions have protected its general search monopolies and excluded rivals, depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive choices, forestalling innovation, and undermining new entry or expansion."

The big picture: A Texas-led lawsuit Wednesday accused Google of illegal tactics in the digital advertising market, while a Justice Department lawsuit in October focused on Google's contracts to secure its search engine as the default in devices and browsers.

What's next: The case was filed in D.C. District Court. The AGs seek for it to be consolidated with the DOJ's case.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
8 hours ago - Technology

State antitrust suits pile on Google

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

State attorneys-general have opened two new fronts in the legal war on Google: A Texas-led lawsuit targeted the company's advertising business Wednesday, and another suit Thursday led by Colorado and Nebraska is expected to take aim at Google's search practices.

Why it matters: The antitrust complaints, following an October suit by the Justice Department, set up the internet's dominant search and advertising powerhouse for what's likely to be years of conflict in multiple courts.

Go deeper
Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
24 hours ago - Technology

Texas hits Google with antitrust suit over ad tech practices

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he's leading a multi-state lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of taking illegal actions to hurt competition in the advertising technology market.

Why it matters: The lawsuit is yet another legal battle for Google, which is facing a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit on its search practices and imminent legal action from a separate group of state attorneys general who have also been investigating the company for anticompetitive behavior.

Go deeper
Ina Fried, author of Login
8 hours ago - Technology

To-do list for Google's new HR chief

Incoming Google HR chief Fiona Cicconi (right). Photo: Google

Fiona Cicconi, the AstraZeneca executive who was named Google's new HR chief late on Tuesday, will face a daunting list of major problems when she starts work at the search giant in January.

Why it matters: Competition for talent remains fierce in the tech industry and critical to Google's ambitions.

Go deeper

