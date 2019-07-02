South Korea’s Moon says Trump-Kim summit marks a new "era of peace"

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told a Cabinet meeting Monday his meeting with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone marked "an end of hostile relations," AP reports.

Why it matters: Trump on Sunday became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea before his summit with the 2 Korean leaders. Leading Democrats dismissed the event as little more than a "photo op." AP notes many experts also believe it lacked substance, but Moon said the talks were the "start of an era of peace."

