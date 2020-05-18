26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Money still pouring into election ads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Political advertising around the 2020 election is expected to reach $6.7 billion this cycle, up 12% from initial projections of around $6 million, according to a new report. Nearly $2 billion in will be spent on digital video, primarily on Facebook and Google.

Why it matters: The pandemic has forced campaigns to shift budgets from in-person campaign events, like canvassing and town halls, to digital advertising and virtual events. This has expedited a growing shift from traditional campaign marketing to digital.

Details: Like every presidential election in modern history, broadcast television advertising will be the most prominent form of marketing at $3.5 billion, followed by digital ($1.8 billion), cable ($1.2 billion) and radio ($0.2 billion), per the report from Advertising Analytics and Cross Screen Media.

  • But digital has closed that gap this year substantially compared to previous cycles. Digital video advertising at $1.8 billion represents more than double that was spent during the 2018 cycle — $74 billion

By the numbers: Excluding Michael Bloomberg's enormous ad spend, $1.5 billion has been spent so far on the primary, nearly 2x that of any other cycle.

  • That's more than $1 billion more than what was spent at this point in 2016 and 2018.
  • So far two thirds of all ad dollars have been spent on "direct response" ads online (ads that try to get you to donate or sign up to volunteer for something via a click).
  • Investment in "persuasion" ads, which are typically longer, emotionally appealing video ads seen on television, will increase later in the cycle.

Be smart: A huge spike in online fundraising, from both Democrats and Republicans, can also be credited with an increase in advertising this cycle.

What's next: While a cumulative $2.19 billion has been spent during the 2020 cycle, more $4 billion more still needs to be spent.

  • More of the cycle's total cash is expected to be spent in the final 10 weeks leading up to the race on persuasion TV ads. So far, $443 million in advertising has already been reserved for the fall of 2020.

Trump’s energy chief: Banks are "redlining" oil and gas investments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Bank restrictions on the financing of oil and gas drilling in the Arctic are akin to past practices —known as redlining — of not loaning to communities of color, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios in an exclusive interview.

The big picture: A decades-long battle over Arctic drilling is suddenly escalating even as the world grapples with a pandemic. Five of America’s six biggest banks have recently announced they won’t finance oil and gas development in the Arctic, prompting conservative and industry backlash.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,727,625 — Total deaths: 315,389 — Total recoveries — 1,739,003Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,486,782 — Total deaths: 89,564 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, according to recent testing targets calculated by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Between the lines: It's much harder to contain the virus once a lot of people have it — which is why we needed strong social distancing in the first place. But knowing who is infected is the foundation of containment going forward, and most states are still behind.

