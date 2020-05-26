36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Professional investors may be dipping their toes back into stocks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The historic inflow to money market funds from institutional asset managers finally paused last week and that could mean investors are starting to believe in equities again after steering clear of making major investments over the last two months.

What happened: Money market funds, which are effectively savings accounts, saw just $1.41 billion of inflows for the week ending May 21, data from the Investment Company Institute showed — and it was entirely from retail investors.

The big picture: Professional fund managers have moved more than $1 trillion into money markets since the week ending March 18, bringing total holdings to $4.8 trillion.

  • That's a record high and close to $1 trillion more than the record level prior to 2020, during the Great Recession.

What they're saying: “The extreme attractiveness of stocks over bonds, particularly as rates have plummeted back to near zero, can be the catalyst for the rotation into stocks, driving the market higher,” Savita Subramanian, Bank of America's head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, said in a recent note to clients.

By the numbers: Investment in stocks among BofA's clients has fallen by 3 percentage points to 57.1% while cash allocations have risen to nearly 14%, well above the historical average dating back to 2005, she noted.

  • The S&P 500′s dividend yield is more than three times the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note — 1.95% vs. 0.66%, according to FactSet.

The bottom line: “As the economy enters what our economists forecast as the worst recession in the post war era, the market is telling us not to worry," Subramanian said. "And it is dangerous to ignore the market.”

A closer look at how colleges can reopen

The campus of Brown University. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Masks in class, sports on hold, dorm life without roommates and summer 2021 classes for some: Brown University President Christina Paxson tells "Axios on HBO" it's all in play as colleges consider whether and how to safely reopen campuses in the fall.

Why it matters: An extended shutdown of U.S. colleges and universities would leave nearly 20 million students and 3 million employees with an uncertain future, but premature reopenings without proper coronavirus safeguards could jeopardize lives and force more closings.

How Disney World could host the NBA

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After weeks of speculation, the NBA announced Saturday that it is in early discussions to resume its season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

What they're saying: The NBA's most well-sourced reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, says "everything is pointing toward" this happening, and that teams could start recalling players as soon as next week for a two-week quarantine period and formal training camp before heading to Florida.

U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic appears to be subsiding in China, it's becoming clear that its targets for the phase one trade deal with the U.S. are unrealistic and there is so far no sign of a plan for renegotiation.

What's happening: White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said Thursday the trade deal was "intact, and China has every intent of implementing it."

