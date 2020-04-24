Institutional investors revived their flight to safety last week, pushing inflows to money market funds to all-time-high levels, largely unaccompanied by retail investors.

What it means: Money market funds saw inflows of $108.70 billion for the week ending April 22, almost all of which came from professionals who added $108.26 billion.

For institutional investors, it was the fifth highest weekly total ever recorded.

Four of the five largest weekly inflows by institutional investors to money market funds have come since March 18, data from the Investment Company Institute show.

Retail investors have held firm, as not a single week in April has registered in the top 40 highest weekly inflows.

The big picture: A record $4.65 trillion is now held in money market funds. That's around $700 billion more than the peak level seen during the 2007–2009 global financial crisis.

Further, the share of that total held by professional money managers has increased to 67%.

