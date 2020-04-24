27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Professional investors keep loading up on cash

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Institutional investors revived their flight to safety last week, pushing inflows to money market funds to all-time-high levels, largely unaccompanied by retail investors.

What it means: Money market funds saw inflows of $108.70 billion for the week ending April 22, almost all of which came from professionals who added $108.26 billion.

  • For institutional investors, it was the fifth highest weekly total ever recorded.
  • Four of the five largest weekly inflows by institutional investors to money market funds have come since March 18, data from the Investment Company Institute show.
  • Retail investors have held firm, as not a single week in April has registered in the top 40 highest weekly inflows.

The big picture: A record $4.65 trillion is now held in money market funds. That's around $700 billion more than the peak level seen during the 2007–2009 global financial crisis.

  • Further, the share of that total held by professional money managers has increased to 67%.

Courtenay Brown

Another 4.4 million filed for unemployment last week amid coronavirus crisis

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of layoffs is easing, more than 26 million Americans have filed jobless claims in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic takes a never-before-seen toll on the job market.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,729,274 — Total deaths: 191,614 — Total recoveries — 745,605Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 869,172 — Total deaths: 49,963 — Total recoveries — 80,934 — Total tested: 4,684,300Map.
  3. Trump latest: The maker of Lysol refuted the president's suggestion that disinfectant might be used as a treatment.
  4. Public health latest: Why the South is especially at risk.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy. — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. Treatment latest: Small fragments of data from drug studies often don't tell us anything useful about effectiveness.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Dion Rabouin

Unemployment is likely already at Great Depression-era highs

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The news about U.S. job losses has been grim, as around 26.5 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, but the number of Americans who have lost their jobs is likely far higher.

The state of play: The true number of people currently unemployed in the U.S. is likely between 32 million and 70 million, putting the unemployment rate somewhere between 20% and 45%.

