The Mnuchin/Powell show

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One takeaway from Tuesday's Senate coronavirus bailout hearing: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.

Why it matters: Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that a full recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there's the risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

In the virtual hearing, the Senate Banking Committee pressed Powell and Mnuchin on whether the economic programs were enough to support businesses or localities that are in need.

  • Powell said the Fed would continue to adjust the terms, and possibly the eligibility, of its lending programs “as we learn more.” It’s already expanded eligibility for its medium-sized business and its state lending programs.
  • Mnuchin also said the Treasury was “fully prepared to take losses” on the money it is extending to backstop the Fed’s lending programs. That’s a shift from comments last month, when he said the U.S. would recover the money.

The big picture: Many of the Fed's coronavirus lending programs have yet to launch.

  • Powell said he expected all of the programs to be up and running by the first week of June.

One fiery moment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed Mnuchin on whether the businesses receiving relief from certain programs would be required to keep workers on their payrolls.

  • "Different facilities have different requirements," Mnuchin said. He also added that there is a provision in the Main Street Lending Program that "we expect people to use their best efforts to support jobs."

Between the lines: Mnuchin was pressed on the eight-week period that businesses are required to spend Paycheck Protection Program funds. Small businesses want it extended, but that fix would need to come from Congressional legislation, not the Treasury Department.

Palestinian president says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans

Abbas (center) arrives at the UN in February. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority considers itself free of all agreements and understandings with both Israel and the U.S. — including on security matters — because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Abbas appears now to be following through on a drastic threat he had made previously, though it remains to be seen if and how his statement will be implemented.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief for Congress that a full economic recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday there's risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

By the numbers: More than 91,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 283,100 Americans have recovered and over 11.8 million tests have been conducted.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,876,906 — Total deaths: 321,593 — Total recoveries — 1,671,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,520,029 — Total deaths: 91,570 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Business: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

