21 mins ago - Sports

MLS will return in July with tournament at Disney World

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

A match between the Chicago Fire and New England Revolution in March. Photo: Timothy Bouwer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Major League Soccer will return to action on July 8 with all 26 teams competing in a 54-game, 35-day, World Cup-style tournament.

Why it matters: Like the NBA, the competition will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

  • Unlike the NBA, this is not a postseason tournament. Instead, the group stage matches will count in the regular-season standings, and once the tournament ends, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in which teams would play in their home cities. The playoffs would then follow.

More details:

  • Times: Matches will be played at 9 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET each day.
  • Format: After 16 days of group stage matches, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers advance to the knockout rounds.
  • Fun fact: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (see below) was home to Orlando City Soccer Club in 2014, the year before they made the jump to MLS.
Screenshot: Magic Guides

Map: There it is — the future home of the NBA and MLS. The basketball facilities are in the center near the main baseball stadium, while soccer fields are spread across the property.

Go deeper: Disney plans phased reopening of Disney World on July 11

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
28 mins ago - Sports

The PGA Tour resumes in Texas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After a three-month hiatus, the PGA Tour returns Thursday for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The state of play: No fans will be in attendance, production crews will be limited and players will be asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines released last month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

America's must reads: The nation studies its flaws

A statue of Christopher Columbus was found beheaded yesterday in Boston's North End. Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Authors and publishers eagerly await each Wednesday's advance look at the weekly New York Times bestseller list. The list for June 21, which dropped yesterday, is a vivid new snapshot of an America where race is suddenly at the center of the conversation.

Why it matters: Amid a pandemic where African Americans are suffering disproportionately, and a global eruption following the death of George Floyd, the culture is now alive with fresh voices.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech giants' life cycles shape their crisis responses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the big five tech giants face a trifecta of crises over pandemic disruptions, government investigations, and protests against racial inequality, their ages and life stages are shaping their responses.

Between the lines: Companies have life cycles that mirror those of people. And like people, they handle stress in different ways at different stages of maturity.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow