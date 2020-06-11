MLS will return in July with tournament at Disney World

Major League Soccer will return to action on July 8 with all 26 teams competing in a 54-game, 35-day, World Cup-style tournament.

Why it matters: Like the NBA, the competition will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Unlike the NBA, this is not a postseason tournament. Instead, the group stage matches will count in the regular-season standings, and once the tournament ends, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in which teams would play in their home cities. The playoffs would then follow.

More details:

Times: Matches will be played at 9 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET each day.

Matches will be played at 9 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET each day. Format: After 16 days of group stage matches, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers advance to the knockout rounds.

After 16 days of group stage matches, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers advance to the knockout rounds. Fun fact: The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (see below) was home to Orlando City Soccer Club in 2014, the year before they made the jump to MLS.

Map: There it is — the future home of the NBA and MLS. The basketball facilities are in the center near the main baseball stadium, while soccer fields are spread across the property.

Go deeper: Disney plans phased reopening of Disney World on July 11