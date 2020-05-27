Disney plans phased reopening of Disney World on July 11

Disney on Wednesday submitted a proposal for a phased reopening of its iconic Walt Disney World theme park beginning on July 11.

Yes, but: The plan, which was presented to the Orange County economic recovery task force, needs approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before it can officially be put into place.

Why it matters: As a global leader in entertainment and tourism, Disney's reopening is being watched closely by companies and consumers around the world as a sign for whether a safe reopening of major venues is possible.

Details: Disney's plan is to open its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11 and to open EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15, the company said on Wednesday.

The parks will take a number of safety precautions, including temperature checks of employees and customers. Disney plans to add hand sanitizing stations and will limit the parks' capacity.

The big picture: Disney closed its U.S. theme parks, Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, in mid-March. Disney has not yet released a plan for a reopening of its California park, as California's phased reopening measures are behind Florida's.

Disney closed its Chinese theme parks in January. The company was lauded for the successful reopening of its Shanghai theme park on May 11.

By the numbers: Disney's parks and resorts sector, its largest business, saw a 10% decrease in revenue from the previous quarter. In an earnings report earlier this month, Disney said operating income from its parks division was down 58% from this time last year.