Why it matters: Romney is one of several top Republicans who have condemned Trump's original decision to move U.S. troops out of northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to lead a military offensive against Kurdish forces that allied with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.

Trump has hit Turkey with sanctions and is operating under the assumption that Erdogan's position will change if and when Turkey’s economy starts suffering, administration officials tell Axios.

But some allies of the president think it's too little, too late: "[Trump] will have American blood on his hands if he abandons Kurds because ISIS will come back," Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters Wednesday. "And if any American is killed anywhere because a resurgent ISIS, it will fall on Trump administration like it did Obama."

