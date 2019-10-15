Pence to lead delegation to Turkey for Syria cease-fire negotiations

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a delegation to Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday to discuss an "immediate cease-fire and the conditions for a negotiated settlement" in northern Syria, where Turkey is engaged in a military assault on Kurdish forces who allied with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS, the White House announced.

Details: The delegation will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and special envoy James Jeffrey. Pence will attend a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, where the White House says he will reiterate Trump's "commitment to maintain punishing economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution is reached."

