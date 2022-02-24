McConnell: U.S. should ratchet sanctions "all the way up"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in remarks Thursday that the Biden administration should "ratchet the sanctions all the way up" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What they're saying: "We're all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done."

"Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back. Every single available tough sanction should be employed, and should be employed now."

"There's no such thing as a little invasion."

McConnell also criticized Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, saying it helped precipitate the crisis in Ukraine by acting as a "signal" that "America is in retreat and now is a good time to make a move."

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Biden announced his "first tranche" in a series of stiff sanctions following Russia's recognition of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops there.

On Thursday Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea.

Biden issued a statement Wednesday night warning of "further consequences" following Russia's announcement of the "special military operation" in Ukraine. The president is expected to announce more sanctions Thursday.

