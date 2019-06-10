A state judge ruled Monday that Missouri's last abortion clinic must remain open while officials settle a dispute over Planned Parenthood's license renewal, POLITICO reports.

Why it matters: The state was at risk of becoming the first in the nation to have no abortion clinics since Roe v. Wade was enacted. Judge Michael Stelzer blocked closure of the clinic last month amid allegations that the clinic was in violation of Missouri state health regulations. His latest decision will keep Planned Parenthood temporarily operational while giving officials until June 21 to determine the status of license renewal.

Go deeper: The states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in 2019