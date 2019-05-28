Missouri's health department is "refusing to renew" Planned Parenthood's annual license to provide abortion services, likely forcing the state's last remaining abortion clinic to lose its license this week, CBS News reports.

Why it matters: If the clinic's license is not renewed by May 31, Missouri will become the first state since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 to not have an abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood said in a statement Tuesday.