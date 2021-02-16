Where it's harder to watch a Minor League Baseball game in 2021

When Minor League Baseball begins its 2021 season, there will be 25% fewer teams than there were at this time last year.

The state of play: The realignment removes a net of 40 teams from 2020, for a total of 120 teams across 39 states.

43 teams lost MLB affiliation. Two were Double-A clubs, while the other 41 were Single-A or lower.

Three independent teams — the Somerset Patriots, St. Paul Saints and Sugar Land Skeeters — gained MLB affiliation.

Why it matters: The reshaping of the minors is a push toward modernizing MLB's development pipeline, but the changes will leave pockets of the country without access to high level baseball.

What they're saying: In a letter sent to Congress in 2019, MLB cited poor facilities, geographic inefficiency, and "too many players" as key challenges within the minor league system. So that's what this restructuring plan addresses.

Higher wages: Due in part to fewer roster spots, player salaries will increase between 38 and 72%.

Less travel: Big league teams will be an average of 200 miles closer to their Triple-A affiliates, and most will be within driving distance.

Big league teams will be an average of 200 miles closer to their Triple-A affiliates, and most will be within driving distance. Better conditions: Under the new structure, MLB will modernize facility standards and improve amenities and working conditions.

The other side: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has vocally opposed MLB's plan since 2019, suggesting that it has "nothing to do with what is good for baseball" and "everything to do with greed."

Sanders' local team, the Vermont Lake Monsters, were eliminated, leaving them without a big league club after 27 seasons with the Athletics (2011–2020), Nationals (2005–2010) and Expos (1994–2004).

"Closing down Minor League teams ... is a disaster for baseball fans, workers, and communities across the country. I will do all I can to fight it," Sanders tweeted last week.

Between the lines: The 40 eliminated teams aren't all going away. Some will join independent leagues, while others will join the newly formed MLB Draft League, which focuses on draft-eligible prospects.

Data: MILB, MLB; Note: Calculated using the median distance fromthe center of each state’s counties to their closestcurrent Minor League team; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

