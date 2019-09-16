Just a week after the Brewers lost reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich for the season due to a fractured knee cap, the Angels have lost perennial American League MVP Mike Trout for the season due to foot surgery.

Why it matters: In addition to winning recent MVP awards, Trout and Yelich are also frontrunners this year. In spite of his injury, Trout will likely still win the AL award, while Yelich's chances could be fading.