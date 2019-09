Pete Alonso, NYM (47)

Mike Trout, LAA (45)

Christian Yelich, MIL (44)

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (44)

Cody Bellinger, LAD (44)

Jorge Soler, KC (43)

Team leaders: Both the Twins (277) and Yankees (276) have blown past the previous single-season mark (267), and an incredible 16 teams are on pace to set a franchise record.

Minnesota Twins (277)

New York Yankees (276)

Los Angeles Dodgers (259)

Houston Astros (254)

Oakland A's (232)

The irony: The fact that the record-setting dinger was hit by a member of the 2019 Orioles — the team that has surrendered more of them than any team in history (by a lot) — is hilarious.

