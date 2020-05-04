55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pence: "I should've worn a mask" when visiting Mayo Clinic

Axios

Vice President Mike Pence admitted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he should have worn a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, last week — a move that violated the clinic's policy and sparked widespread backlash.

Driving the news: Pence initially said he did not wear a mask because CDC guidelines note that masks are helpful for preventing those who have the virus from spreading it. As VP, he's regularly tested for the coronavirus, and everyone around him is also tested.

  • However, he walked back that statement on Sunday, conceding that he "didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic."
  • Two days after visiting the Mayo Clinic, Pence wore a mask when touring a General Motors ventilator plant in Indiana, which he noted during Sunday's interview.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italy on Sunday announced its lowest daily death toll since March 10, when the government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.4 million people and killed over 245,000 worldwide as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Ohio governor says face mask requirement in stores was "a bridge too far"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explained his decision to rescind an order requiring people to wear face masks in retail stores, stating on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it "became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Why it matters: DeWine has earned praise for his aggressive and early steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, such as closing schools before any governor in the country and postponing the state's March 17 primary.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 3,503,533— Total deaths: 247,306 — Total recoveries — 1,124,240Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 1,157,687 — Total deaths: 67,674 — Total recoveries — 180,152 — Total tested: 7,053,366Map.
  3. Congress: Republicans and Democrats are miles apart ahead of negotiations over a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Trump administration: Trump predicts vaccine ready by end of year — Pompeo claims there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Exclusive: FEMA chief braces for COVID-infected hurricane season.
  5. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown — Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  6. 2020: Amid VP speculation, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren team up on joint op-ed calling for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy