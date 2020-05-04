Mike Pence: "I should've worn a mask" when visiting Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence admitted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he should have worn a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, last week — a move that violated the clinic's policy and sparked widespread backlash.

Driving the news: Pence initially said he did not wear a mask because CDC guidelines note that masks are helpful for preventing those who have the virus from spreading it. As VP, he's regularly tested for the coronavirus, and everyone around him is also tested.