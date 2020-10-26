2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems to Pence: Attending Barrett confirmation vote would be "violation of common decency"

Members of Senate Democratic leadership asked Vice President Pence to stay away from Monday's confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after five of Pence's aides were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Why it matters: Barrett's confirmation is not in doubt because Republicans have the votes to confirm her, so Pence's presence would be mostly symbolic — though he would cast a tie-breaking vote if necessary.

  • Pence has continued his campaign travel despite his possible exposure to the virus, which goes against CDC guidelines.
  • Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that Pence was putting others at risk by traveling.

What they're saying: "Not only would your presence in the Senate chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of [CDC] guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy."

  • "Your presence alone could be very dangerous to many people — not just senators, but to all the truly essential staff — both Democratic and Republican — who must be physically present inside the U.S. Capitol for it to function."
  • "Nothing about your presence in the Senate tomorrow can be considered essential. You will not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie. Your presence tomorrow would be purely ceremonial."

The other side: "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm going to be in the chair, because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said on Saturday.

  • Aides to Pence said the vice president and his wife both tested negative on Sunday.
  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded to reporters that Pence's attendance was "in flux" on Monday morning.

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate advances Amy Coney Barrett nomination, setting up final confirmation vote

The Senate voted 51-48 on Sunday to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting up a final confirmation vote for Monday.

Why it matters: It's now virtually inevitable that the Senate will vote to confirm President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee before the election, which is just nine days away.

Updated Oct 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence to continue traveling despite aides testing positive for COVID-19

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday morning, according to the vice president's office.

Oct 25, 2020 - Health

Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Vice President Pence's decision to continue traveling and campaigning despite his exposure to staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying Sunday that Pence is exempt from CDC guidelines because he is "essential personnel."

Why it matters: CDC guidelines call for people who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Pence will wear a mask when he travels and argued that "he's not just campaigning," pointing to the Israel-Sudan normalization agreement announced by the White House last week.

