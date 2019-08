Former 2020 candidate Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, contending in a video posted on Twitter that Sanders "will be a great president for all Americans."

Context: Gravel dropped out of the 2020 race on Aug. 2, reports Politico. Teens recruited Gravel, an 89-year-old former Alaska senator, to join the race in hopes of qualifying for the debates in order to push the Democratic field more to the left. His campaign manager was a 17-year-old high school senior.