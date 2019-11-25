Former Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs is joining the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as digital director, announcing the move by posting a new job update on the social media site Sunday.

The big picture: The former New York City mayor and billionaire officially entered the 2020 race on Sunday. On Friday, Bloomberg announced a $31 million TV ad campaign in several key primary states, per NBC News, which cited Advertising Analytics. "His campaign is expected to do the same on digital," notes Vox's Recode, which first reported Briggs' move.

"Briggs will oversee a digital program that will likely shatter records for the rate at which it spends money in presidential politics," Recode notes.

